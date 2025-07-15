Arizona Democrats Face Crucial Decision in House Primary

The Arizona Democratic Party faces a pivotal moment as it prepares to choose a nominee for a U.S. House seat, vacated by the late Representative Raul Grijalva. Adelita Grijalva, his daughter, is a leading candidate, rallying support from both progressive and moderate wings, with endorsements from prominent figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Challenging Grijalva is Deja Foxx, a 25-year-old rising star whose youth-centric campaign is resonating with younger progressive voters. Foxx has garnered the endorsement of activist David Hogg, adding momentum to her bid in this contest that could mirror other recent progressive successes.

The primary's outcome not only affects local representation but may also reflect the party's broader struggle to balance progressive ideals with attempts to retain working-class voters who have drifted to the GOP. With crucial midterms on the horizon, this race is a litmus test for Democratic electoral strategies.

