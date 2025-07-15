Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline, Lavrov says

Russia wants to understand what motivated U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that Russia must agree to a peace deal in Ukraine within a 50-day deadline, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov, speaking at a press conference at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers meeting in the Chinese city Tianjin, said he had no doubt that Russia will cope with any new sanctions.

