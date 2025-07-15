Electoral Roll Controversy: CPI(ML) Leader Challenges 'Vote-Bandi'

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, dismissed the Election Commission's assertion of foreign nationals in Bihar's ongoing electoral roll revision.

During a press briefing, Bhattacharya, challenging the process in the Supreme Court, described the situation in Bihar as chaotic and accused the BJP-led NDA of trying to manipulate upcoming elections.

He criticized the EC for failing to incorporate Aadhar and ration cards as acceptable documents, leaving voters vulnerable, and condemned recent actions against media personnel, equating them with efforts to stifle free speech.

