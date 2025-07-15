Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy: CPI(ML) Leader Challenges 'Vote-Bandi'

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya criticized the Election Commission's claim of foreign nationals in Bihar's electoral rolls. He suggested the move aims to manipulate upcoming polls in favor of the ruling coalition. Bhattacharya also condemned actions against media and activists, linking it to suppression of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:06 IST
Dipankar Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, dismissed the Election Commission's assertion of foreign nationals in Bihar's ongoing electoral roll revision.

During a press briefing, Bhattacharya, challenging the process in the Supreme Court, described the situation in Bihar as chaotic and accused the BJP-led NDA of trying to manipulate upcoming elections.

He criticized the EC for failing to incorporate Aadhar and ration cards as acceptable documents, leaving voters vulnerable, and condemned recent actions against media personnel, equating them with efforts to stifle free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

