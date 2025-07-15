Telangana Politics: Legal Clash Over Rohith Vemula Case

In a significant political development in Telangana, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has sent a legal notice to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The notice accuses Vikramarka of defamatory comments linking Rao to the 2016 suicide of University of Hyderabad scholar Rohith Vemula.

Rao demands an unconditional apology within three days, threatening criminal action and a Rs 25 lakh damages claim if Vikramarka fails to comply. According to the notice, police investigations involving 59 witnesses found no evidence implicating Rao in Vemula's death.

The issue has reignited controversy, with Congress criticizing Rao's elevation as BJP's state president, arguing the party rewards those opposing Dalits and Adivasis. Vikramarka criticized BJP policies, particularly Rao's alleged role concerning Dalit students, despite a police report clearing him.