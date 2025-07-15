Left Menu

Telangana Politics: Legal Clash Over Rohith Vemula Case

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao issued a legal notice to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, demanding an apology for claims linking him to Rohith Vemula's 2016 suicide. The notice warns of legal action and damages if Vikramarka fails to comply, citing police findings clearing Rao of involvement.

Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:13 IST
In a significant political development in Telangana, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has sent a legal notice to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The notice accuses Vikramarka of defamatory comments linking Rao to the 2016 suicide of University of Hyderabad scholar Rohith Vemula.

Rao demands an unconditional apology within three days, threatening criminal action and a Rs 25 lakh damages claim if Vikramarka fails to comply. According to the notice, police investigations involving 59 witnesses found no evidence implicating Rao in Vemula's death.

The issue has reignited controversy, with Congress criticizing Rao's elevation as BJP's state president, arguing the party rewards those opposing Dalits and Adivasis. Vikramarka criticized BJP policies, particularly Rao's alleged role concerning Dalit students, despite a police report clearing him.

