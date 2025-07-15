Congress Gears Up for Contentious Monsoon Session Amid National Concerns

The Congress party is poised to tackle pressing national issues in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Scheduled to commence on July 21, the party intends to highlight the Pahalgam terror attack, recent electoral roll reviews in Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration.

In a strategic meeting led by Sonia Gandhi, key Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, reinforced the need for government accountability. Concerns over intelligence failures during the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor's abrupt ceasefire are high on the agenda.

Additional matters such as unemployment, safety of women, and US trade tariffs will be addressed. Congress aims for robust debates to ensure government transparency and accountability during this session.

(With inputs from agencies.)