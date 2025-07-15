Congress Gears Up for Contentious Monsoon Session Amid National Concerns
The Congress leadership plans to address multiple significant issues during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Key topics include the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, electoral roll revisions in Bihar, and rising unemployment. Other issues like the Ahmedabad air crash and US tariffs will also be discussed.
The Congress party is poised to tackle pressing national issues in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Scheduled to commence on July 21, the party intends to highlight the Pahalgam terror attack, recent electoral roll reviews in Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration.
In a strategic meeting led by Sonia Gandhi, key Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, reinforced the need for government accountability. Concerns over intelligence failures during the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor's abrupt ceasefire are high on the agenda.
Additional matters such as unemployment, safety of women, and US trade tariffs will be addressed. Congress aims for robust debates to ensure government transparency and accountability during this session.
