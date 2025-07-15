Left Menu

Trump and Starmer: A Trade Talks Tee-off in Scotland

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. They plan to discuss and refine an existing trade deal during Trump's visit to Scotland, which includes visits to his golf properties in Turnberry and Aberdeen from July 25 to July 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:47 IST
Trump and Starmer: A Trade Talks Tee-off in Scotland
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced his upcoming meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where they aim to fine-tune their trade agreement. Trump's visit to Scotland, where he owns two golf properties, will include this high-level engagement with Starmer.

As Trump prepares to embark on his trip to Scotland from July 25 to July 29, the president has indicated that discussions in Aberdeen will be central to his itinerary. The meeting underscores a mutual interest in strengthening the economic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

A White House representative earlier confirmed Trump's plans to tour his golf resorts during the visit, while the meeting with Starmer remains a key diplomatic engagement focused on refining the terms of their trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025