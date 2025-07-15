Trump and Starmer: A Trade Talks Tee-off in Scotland

President Donald Trump announced his upcoming meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where they aim to fine-tune their trade agreement. Trump's visit to Scotland, where he owns two golf properties, will include this high-level engagement with Starmer.

As Trump prepares to embark on his trip to Scotland from July 25 to July 29, the president has indicated that discussions in Aberdeen will be central to his itinerary. The meeting underscores a mutual interest in strengthening the economic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

A White House representative earlier confirmed Trump's plans to tour his golf resorts during the visit, while the meeting with Starmer remains a key diplomatic engagement focused on refining the terms of their trade agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)