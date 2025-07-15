NATO Chief Warns of 'Massive' Sanctions Impact on Brazil, China, and India
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte cautioned that Brazil, China, and India may face substantial secondary sanctions if they continue business with Russia. Meeting in the U.S., Rutte urged these nations to press for peace talks, as the U.S. plans significant arms support for Ukraine.
NATO's Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has issued a stark warning to countries such as Brazil, China, and India, highlighting the potential severe impacts of secondary sanctions should they persist in trading with Russia. Rutte's remarks came during a meeting with U.S. senators, following President Donald Trump's announcement of new weaponry for Ukraine and the threat of 100% secondary tariffs on Russian export purchasers, unless a peace agreement is reached within 50 days.
Rutte stressed the potential repercussions on these nations, urging leaders in Beijing, Delhi, and Brazil to advocate for serious peace negotiations with Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that failure to promote dialogue could result in substantial setbacks for these countries. Senator Thom Tillis voiced concerns over the 50-day window, fearing it could provide Putin with an opportunity to strengthen his position.
Rutte assured that Europe would mobilize funds to optimize Ukraine's standing in peace talks, underlining an agreement with the U.S. to significantly enhance military support, encompassing a range of weaponry funded by European powers. Although discussions on long-range missiles for Ukraine were acknowledged, Rutte stated that detailed negotiations on the matter are currently underway with military leaders.
