A Nation Mourns: Farewell to Nigeria's Former President Muhammad Buhari

On Tuesday, Nigeria bid a solemn farewell to its former President Muhammad Buhari, who was laid to rest in the backyard of his home in Daura, Katsina state. As a tribute, residents perched on trees to catch a final glimpse of the leader, who passed away in London after an undisclosed illness.

Buhari, who led the nation from 2015-2023, was celebrated for his transition from military ruler to a democratically elected president. His tenure was marked by economic and security challenges, yet he retained significant support across northern Nigeria, admired for his commitment to fighting corruption and his modest lifestyle.

A military parade and a 21-gun salute preceded his burial, with current President Bola Tinubu along with government officials paying their respects. A public holiday and seven days of national mourning were declared, marking the end of an era characterized by both progress and persistent hurdles.