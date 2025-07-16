Left Menu

U.S. Senate Faces Crucial Vote on Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on President Trump's request to cut billions in foreign aid, excluding the PEPFAR program. This move tests Trump's influence among Republicans. Concerns over rescissions affecting lifesaving programs and public broadcasting have arisen. The outcome will affect future funding negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 02:15 IST
The U.S. Senate is preparing for a pivotal vote concerning President Donald Trump's proposition to significantly reduce foreign aid and public broadcasting expenditures, initially sanctioned by Congress. This measure, while exempting the PEPFAR program, represents a test of Trump's sway over Republican legislators.

Although the proposed cuts aim to reclaim $8.3 billion from foreign aid allocations and $1.1 billion from public broadcasting, the exclusion of PEPFAR trims the package to $9 billion. The package now awaits Senate approval, followed by necessary proceedings in the House of Representatives.

Despite the fiscal magnitude being minor in relation to the overall federal budget, the potential impacts on programs supporting health initiatives and public broadcasting have ignited debates among Democrats and some Republican opponents, fearing a dilution of Congress's budgetary oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

