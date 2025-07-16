Left Menu

Revamping Global Diplomacy: U.S. Pushes for U.N. Reform

Mike Waltz, Donald Trump's choice for U.N. envoy, emphasizes necessary reform within the United Nations and enhancing the U.S. role against China's growing influence. Waltz highlights the need to realign with the U.N.'s original mission and support Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' reform plan for efficiency and cost reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 03:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mike Waltz, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador, stressed the urgent need for reform within the United Nations to reclaim its foundational mission of peacemaking.

Addressing the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Waltz pointed to China's expanding influence and reiterated the importance of a robust American voice in the global body.

Waltz supported Secretary-General Guterres' reform initiative, proposing comprehensive changes for operational efficiency and advocated cutting 20% of U.N. staff to enhance transparency and reduce costs.

