Revamping Global Diplomacy: U.S. Pushes for U.N. Reform

Mike Waltz, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador, stressed the urgent need for reform within the United Nations to reclaim its foundational mission of peacemaking.

Addressing the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Waltz pointed to China's expanding influence and reiterated the importance of a robust American voice in the global body.

Waltz supported Secretary-General Guterres' reform initiative, proposing comprehensive changes for operational efficiency and advocated cutting 20% of U.N. staff to enhance transparency and reduce costs.