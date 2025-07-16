Revamping Global Diplomacy: U.S. Pushes for U.N. Reform
Mike Waltz, Donald Trump's choice for U.N. envoy, emphasizes necessary reform within the United Nations and enhancing the U.S. role against China's growing influence. Waltz highlights the need to realign with the U.N.'s original mission and support Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' reform plan for efficiency and cost reduction.
Mike Waltz, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for U.N. ambassador, stressed the urgent need for reform within the United Nations to reclaim its foundational mission of peacemaking.
Addressing the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Waltz pointed to China's expanding influence and reiterated the importance of a robust American voice in the global body.
Waltz supported Secretary-General Guterres' reform initiative, proposing comprehensive changes for operational efficiency and advocated cutting 20% of U.N. staff to enhance transparency and reduce costs.
