National Guard Deployment Controversy in Los Angeles

The Trump administration has announced that it will end the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles, according to Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell. These troops were part of a broader deployment of 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines.

Their mission was to protect federal buildings and support immigration agents during arrests, starting in June and originally set for a 60-day period. The deployment came in response to protests against immigration raids around Los Angeles.

Opposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who sued to halt the deployment, a court ruled that Trump acted illegally. Despite this, an appeals court allowed the federal administration to maintain control of the troops, leaving the remaining members without a clear mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)