Tensions Ease in Los Angeles: National Guard Troops Partially Withdrawn

In a significant military decision, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the removal of 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, nearly half of the forces initially deployed to protect federal sites amid protests. This move follows the perceived success of their mission, as stated by Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell.

The presence of National Guard troops, ordered by President Donald Trump despite objections from California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, sparked nationwide debate on military intervention on American soil. Trump's controversial decision to deploy the troops aimed to suppress protests triggered by immigration raids in the city.

Even as tensions ease and some troops are withdrawn, 2,000 National Guard personnel will remain in Los Angeles along with approximately 700 Marines. Local opposition, led by figures like Mayor Karen Bass, argues that the military presence was both excessive and detrimental to the local economy, yet necessary federal interests remain protected.