Mamata Banerjee Leads Kolkata Protest Against Alleged Linguistic Profiling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest in Kolkata against alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. The demonstration, part of a broader TMC campaign, occurs ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit, highlighting contentious issues surrounding Bengali identity and alleged systemic discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday to denounce the purported mistreatment of Bengali speakers in states governed by the BJP.

Accompanied by TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister rallied thousands in a march from the city's College Square to Dorina Crossing, amidst heightened security measures involving 1,500 police personnel.

The protest coincides with upcoming state assembly elections and serves as a poignant rallying cry against linguistic profiling, with the TMC extending the demonstrations statewide as Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans a visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

