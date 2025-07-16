Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Nationwide Caste Census: Bengaluru Declaration

The Congress OBC Advisory Council, led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, resolved to initiate a nationwide campaign for a caste census. The resolution, known as the Bengaluru declaration, calls for breaking the 50% reservation cap and advocating for OBC reservation in private institutions, backed by Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:13 IST
The Congress OBC Advisory Council convened a meeting on Wednesday, led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where they reaffirmed their commitment to a nationwide campaign advocating for a caste census. The assembly proposed using the Telangana state caste survey as a blueprint.

Known as the Bengaluru declaration, the meeting concluded with several resolutions, including the demand to lift the 50% reservation cap to ensure adequate representation for OBCs in education, employment, politics, and other fields.

Furthermore, the Council pressed for OBC reservations in private educational institutions under Article 15 (4) of the Indian Constitution. They commended 'Nyaya Yoddha' Rahul Gandhi for championing the social justice cause, marking a significant stride towards achieving constitutional social empowerment in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

