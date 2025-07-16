Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam CM of Corruption Amidst Political Turmoil
Rahul Gandhi accused Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption, declaring that he and his family will face accountability. Gandhi also criticized the BJP’s electoral tactics, claiming the media is biased, and emphasized the ideological clash between RSS's violence and Congress's non-violence in India.
In a bold statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption, asserting that Sarma's belief of being a 'raja' will end with him behind bars.
Addressing party members in Chaygaon, Gandhi alleged collaboration between the Election Commission and BJP, which he claims have skewed electoral processes, referencing recent outcomes in Maharashtra and warning of similar attempts in Bihar and Assam.
Gandhi also criticized the media for allegedly being biased, focusing only on prominent business figures and political leaders, while predicting a Congress victory in the upcoming Assam assembly polls by portraying it as a battle between RSS's violence and Congress's non-violent ideology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
