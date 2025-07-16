Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam CM of Corruption Amidst Political Turmoil

Rahul Gandhi accused Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption, declaring that he and his family will face accountability. Gandhi also criticized the BJP’s electoral tactics, claiming the media is biased, and emphasized the ideological clash between RSS's violence and Congress's non-violence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:39 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam CM of Corruption Amidst Political Turmoil
Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption, asserting that Sarma's belief of being a 'raja' will end with him behind bars.

Addressing party members in Chaygaon, Gandhi alleged collaboration between the Election Commission and BJP, which he claims have skewed electoral processes, referencing recent outcomes in Maharashtra and warning of similar attempts in Bihar and Assam.

Gandhi also criticized the media for allegedly being biased, focusing only on prominent business figures and political leaders, while predicting a Congress victory in the upcoming Assam assembly polls by portraying it as a battle between RSS's violence and Congress's non-violent ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025