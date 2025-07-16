Left Menu

U.S. Proposal for Armenian-Azerbaijani Transport Corridor

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced an offer from the United States to manage a prospective transport corridor between Azerbaijan and its exclave, traversing Armenian land. The proposal was confirmed at a news conference, as reported by the Armenpress state news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:49 IST
U.S. Proposal for Armenian-Azerbaijani Transport Corridor
Nikol Pashinyan

In a pivotal development, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan disclosed that the United States has extended a proposal to manage a transport corridor. This proposed route would traverse Armenian territory, connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its exclave.

Pashinyan confirmed the receipt of this proposal during a news conference. The potential transport route is expected to have significant geopolitical implications.

The offer, as reported by the Armenpress state news agency, underscores the strategic interest of Washington in facilitating regional connectivity between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025