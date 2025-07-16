U.S. Proposal for Armenian-Azerbaijani Transport Corridor

In a pivotal development, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan disclosed that the United States has extended a proposal to manage a transport corridor. This proposed route would traverse Armenian territory, connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its exclave.

Pashinyan confirmed the receipt of this proposal during a news conference. The potential transport route is expected to have significant geopolitical implications.

The offer, as reported by the Armenpress state news agency, underscores the strategic interest of Washington in facilitating regional connectivity between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

