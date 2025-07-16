Left Menu

BJP Slams Gandhi: A Political Power Play

The BJP criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his alleged disparagements toward the armed forces and government foreign policy. BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok accuses Gandhi of lacking foreign policy knowledge and being a habitual offender. Alok bases his criticism on Gandhi's remarks and actions, including a controversial defamation case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:40 IST
BJP Slams Gandhi: A Political Power Play
Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

BJP intensified its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, labeling him as a 'habitual liar and offender' for his alleged consistent disrespect towards the armed forces.

National spokesperson Ajay Alok rebutted Gandhi's critiques, demonstrating disapproval over his 'circus' comment concerning the government's China policy. Alok questioned Gandhi's understanding of foreign affairs, mentioning the External Affairs Minister's interaction with China's leadership.

This criticism follows closely on the heels of Gandhi obtaining bail in a defamation lawsuit. Alok recalled prior controversial statements by Gandhi to support accusations, alluding to a broader political discourse involving the secularism and socialism dimensions in India's preamble.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025