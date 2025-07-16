BJP Slams Gandhi: A Political Power Play
The BJP criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his alleged disparagements toward the armed forces and government foreign policy. BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok accuses Gandhi of lacking foreign policy knowledge and being a habitual offender. Alok bases his criticism on Gandhi's remarks and actions, including a controversial defamation case.
BJP intensified its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, labeling him as a 'habitual liar and offender' for his alleged consistent disrespect towards the armed forces.
National spokesperson Ajay Alok rebutted Gandhi's critiques, demonstrating disapproval over his 'circus' comment concerning the government's China policy. Alok questioned Gandhi's understanding of foreign affairs, mentioning the External Affairs Minister's interaction with China's leadership.
This criticism follows closely on the heels of Gandhi obtaining bail in a defamation lawsuit. Alok recalled prior controversial statements by Gandhi to support accusations, alluding to a broader political discourse involving the secularism and socialism dimensions in India's preamble.
