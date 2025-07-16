Left Menu

Naidu Seeks Rs 10,000 Crore Boost for Andhra Pradesh Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting an additional Rs 10,000 crore for state projects. Highlighting financial deficits post-bifurcation, he emphasized the need for funds under the SASCI scheme for development, including Amaravati's construction.

Updated: 16-07-2025 21:05 IST
Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to request additional financial support of Rs 10,000 crore for state projects.

During his visit's second day, Naidu, a key NDA ally, pointed out the financial resource deficit Andhra Pradesh faces post-bifurcation, according to an official release.

He urged the central government to allocate Rs 10,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for 2025-26, emphasizing the need for continued financial aid to complete the development of Amaravati and other key projects.

