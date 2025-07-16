AIADMK Woos Allies with NDA Open Invitation in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami extends an invitation to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Left parties to join the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu. He criticizes the ruling DMK for ignoring allies' concerns, alleging obstruction by Chief Minister M K Stalin. AIADMK promises stability and red-carpet treatment for joining parties.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami publicly reached out to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Left parties, currently allies of the ruling DMK, inviting them to join his NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Speaking in Chidambaram, Palaniswami criticized the DMK, accusing it of stifling dissent among its allies. He highlighted instances where the government allegedly obstructed VCK activities, including the refusal to permit a flagpole installation.
Palaniswami assured potential allies of the AIADMK's open arms and stability within the NDA, dismissing any possible division rumors. He critiqued the DMK's stance on caste census, emphasizing AIADMK's earlier initiatives, and took a jab at CM Stalin for opposing state-led caste enumeration.
