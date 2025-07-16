AIADMK Woos Allies with NDA Open Invitation in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami publicly reached out to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Left parties, currently allies of the ruling DMK, inviting them to join his NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking in Chidambaram, Palaniswami criticized the DMK, accusing it of stifling dissent among its allies. He highlighted instances where the government allegedly obstructed VCK activities, including the refusal to permit a flagpole installation.

Palaniswami assured potential allies of the AIADMK's open arms and stability within the NDA, dismissing any possible division rumors. He critiqued the DMK's stance on caste census, emphasizing AIADMK's earlier initiatives, and took a jab at CM Stalin for opposing state-led caste enumeration.

(With inputs from agencies.)