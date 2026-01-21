TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins AIADMK-Led NDA Bloc

TTV Dhinakaran has officially returned to the AIADMK-led NDA bloc in Tamil Nadu, months after parting ways. The move was announced following a meeting with senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, where he was formally re-inducted into the alliance.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed Dhinakaran's return, emphasizing the joint effort to combat the ruling DMK's 'tyrannical' policies. Palaniswami highlighted the goal of ending dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu and restoring what he termed as the 'golden rule' of J Jayalalithaa.

The AMMK leader previously left the NDA in September 2025, alleging 'betrayal' without implicating specific individuals. His re-entry is seen as a strategic maneuver to fortify the opposition against the current administration.

