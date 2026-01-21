TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins AIADMK-Led NDA Bloc
TTV Dhinakaran, leader of the AMMK, rejoined the AIADMK-led NDA bloc in Tamil Nadu. He was welcomed back by AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, aligning against the DMK's rule. Dhinakaran had previously quit the NDA in 2025 citing betrayal. The reunion aims to challenge the DMK's governance.
- Country:
- India
TTV Dhinakaran has officially returned to the AIADMK-led NDA bloc in Tamil Nadu, months after parting ways. The move was announced following a meeting with senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, where he was formally re-inducted into the alliance.
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed Dhinakaran's return, emphasizing the joint effort to combat the ruling DMK's 'tyrannical' policies. Palaniswami highlighted the goal of ending dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu and restoring what he termed as the 'golden rule' of J Jayalalithaa.
The AMMK leader previously left the NDA in September 2025, alleging 'betrayal' without implicating specific individuals. His re-entry is seen as a strategic maneuver to fortify the opposition against the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TTV Dhinakaran
- AMMK
- AIADMK
- NDA
- Tamil Nadu
- Edappadi K Palaniswami
- DMK
- politics
- alliance
- J Jayalalithaa
ALSO READ
Political Alliances Strengthen Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections
TTV Dhinakaran Rejoins NDA: A Strategic Maneuver Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls
OPPO's Reno 15 Series 5G: Capturing Tamil Nadu's Heart with AI and Elegance
AIADMK Stalwart Vaithilingam Joins DMK Amid Political Buzz
AIADMK chief Palaniswami welcomes AMMK leader Dhinakaran in to NDA fold.