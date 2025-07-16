Left Menu

Justice Department in Turmoil: Emil Bove's Controversial Nomination

Over 900 former U.S. Justice Department employees have opposed Emil Bove's nomination for an appellate court judge, citing his contentious decisions. An organized letter criticizes Bove for disregarding constitutional principles, leading to widespread resignations and a whistleblower complaint. His nomination has faced resistance from both DOJ alumni and judges.

In a significant display of dissent, over 900 former employees of the U.S. Justice Department have urged the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee not to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee, Emil Bove, for an appellate court judgeship.

The opposition, outlined in a letter acquired by Reuters, surfaces as the panel prepares to vote on advancing Bove's nomination to the Senate for a Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals position. Critics have labeled Bove as a key figure in recent controversial Justice Department decisions, which former DOJ members argue deviate from established constitutional norms.

Bove's contentious actions include the dismissal of prosecutors involved in significant cases such as the January 6 Capitol riot and pressuring attorneys to drop charges against New York City's mayor. His nomination now faces broad-scale resistance, including from 76 former judges.

