World Liberty's $WLFI Tokens on Brink of Trading: A Trump Venture

World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture linked to Donald Trump's family, secured approval to make its $WLFI tokens tradable. This move aims to increase their marketability and speculative interest. The venture has drawn scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest, as Trump potentially profits from these digital assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:18 IST
Holders of $WLFI tokens, issued by World Liberty Financial—a crypto venture associated with Donald Trump's family—have voted overwhelmingly in favor of making them tradable. While this development signals expanded market potential, it has also reignited concerns over possible conflicts of interest given the Trump family's significant financial stake.

World Liberty Financial initiated its $WLFI tokens last autumn, drawing investors with promises tied to Trump's influence. Up until this vote, the tokens were not tradable, but they offered investors a stake in governance decisions, like amendments to the venture's code. With 99.94% of votes supporting this tradability proposal, expectations of profit and support for Trump appeared to motivate many voters.

The move has sparked criticism, especially from Democratic lawmakers who claim that President Trump's stake in World Liberty poses an unprecedented conflict, given his administration's regulatory powers over the crypto industry. Moreover, the tokens' current status, not being classified as securities, raises questions about regulatory scrutiny. The unfolding situation has policy experts and ethics advocates raising alarms over potential ethical breaches in governance.

