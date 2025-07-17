EU's Ambitious 2 Trillion Euro Budget Sparks Debate Across Europe

The European Commission has unveiled a proposed 2 trillion euro budget spanning 2028 to 2034, aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness and bolstering defence efforts across the EU. President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the budget's alignment with Europe's ambitions, pointing to increases in financial allocations and strategic reforms.

The revamped budget represents 1.26% of the EU's Gross National Income, rising from 1.13% in the previous cycle. Among the new funding strategies, a proposed business tax targets companies operating in Europe with annual turnovers exceeding 100 million euros. A significant 451 billion euro Competitiveness Fund highlights the agenda, particularly advancing defence industries and clean technology.

Critics from various EU member states and political factions have expressed concerns over the budget's size and allocation of resources. Some argue it's overly ambitious, particularly regarding funds designated for Ukraine and potential impacts on agricultural sectors. The ongoing negotiations promise to spotlight political and economic divides within the EU as consensus on funding and priorities is sought.

