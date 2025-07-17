Trump Pulls the Plug on California's High-Speed Rail Funding

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that federal funding for California's High-Speed Rail project is being terminated. This bold move was influenced by a U.S. Transportation Department report from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The report pinpointed significant concerns such as missed deadlines, budget overruns, and dubious ridership estimates. These findings precipitated the sweeping decision to halt funding, amid ongoing discussions about the project's feasibility.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for ensuring that no federal dollars would be wasted on what he termed a 'Newscum SCAM'. The sweeping decision marks a significant setback for the ambitious rail project.