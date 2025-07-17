Left Menu

Odisha Bandh Over Justice for Deceased Student: A Cry for Safety

A 12-hour bandh by Congress and seven parties disrupted life in Odisha over a student's death following alleged harassment. Opposition demands justice, citing poor women's safety under BJP rule. Streets were deserted, and businesses shut. Essential services were exempt, while the government enforced tight security.

Updated: 17-07-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 09:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Life in Odisha faced disruptions on Thursday as the opposition Congress, alongside seven other political parties, orchestrated a 12-hour bandh to protest the death of a college student. The student reportedly self-immolated after being denied justice in an alleged sexual harassment case.

Protesters blocked roads in cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while train services in several regions such as Jatni, Puri, and Bhadrak were also hindered. Led by party leaders, supporters took to the streets, flag in hand, demanding justice for the deceased and highlighting what they claim is the state government's failure to protect women.

Public life came to a halt with markets, schools, and businesses closed, although essential services like medical facilities remained operational. Authorities have ensured heightened security, deploying surveillance via cameras and drones to maintain order during the bandh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

