Pumpkin Protest: Opposition's Bold Metaphor During Monsoon Session

Opposition legislators used pumpkins as a metaphor at Vidhan Bhavan to protest against the government, claiming the public gained nothing from the monsoon session. They highlighted grievances of farmers, tribals, students, and workers with slogans implying neglect by the ruling alliance. The session ends Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking protest at Vidhan Bhavan, opposition legislators wielded pumpkins to symbolize the perceived failures of the government during the monsoon session, which is set to conclude Friday. The dramatic demonstration underscored the lawmakers' frustrations, as they criticized the administration for allegedly delivering nothing of value to the populace.

Chants reverberated off the walls, with each sector's plight voiced through slogans like 'loan waiver for farmers – a pumpkin' and 'healthcare for people – a pumpkin,' capturing the spirit of the protest. The demonstrators lamented the government's inattention to critical issues impacting farmers, tribals, students, and workers.

Among the vocal protesters were Congress MLCs Satej Patil, Abhijeet Wanjari, along with Shiv Sena MLAs Siddharth Kharat and Varun Sardesai, highlighting a unified opposition front. Their actions spotlighted the broader dissatisfaction with the ruling alliance's performance during this legislative session.

