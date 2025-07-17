Senate Advances $9 Billion Federal Spending Cuts Amid Controversy
The Senate approved $9 billion in federal spending cuts requested by President Trump, affecting public broadcasting and foreign aid. The legislation is controversial, with bipartisan resistance citing concerns of ceding congressional power and inadequate cut details. Critics argue these measures could have significant global and domestic implications.
- Country:
- United States
In a tense 51-48 vote, the Senate approved approximately $9 billion in federal spending reductions requested by President Donald Trump. The contentious cuts, targeting public broadcasting and foreign aid, reflect Trump's fiscal priorities amidst concerns from both Democrats and a few Republican senators about congressional spending powers.
The bill, moving to the House next, underlines the administration's determination to reduce what it views as wasteful spending. However, critics argue that the cuts, particularly to public broadcasting, could severely impact essential services, especially in rural and remote areas, with recent natural events underscoring their critical role.
As foreign aid programs face significant cutbacks, detractors warn of potentially grave humanitarian impacts and a shift in global power dynamics. With the Trump administration planning further spending rescissions, concerns grow over future legislative and partisan disputes complicating federal budgeting processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress MP Mallu Ravi expresses condolences towards victims of Sangareddy pharma factory accident
Congress' Jairam Ramesh, takes jibe at PM Modi's five nation tour, calls him "Super Premium Frequent Flier PM"
"Media twisting, tarnish my image":Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil denies rift claims
MP Congress chief terms BJP govt "corrupt," hopes new state president Hemant Khandelwal brings "sternness"
"Congress wants 'tukde tukde' of Bharat": Poonawalla slams Ajoy Kumar for calling Sikkim a "neighbouring Country"