Siddaramaiah Challenges BJP: Make a Dalit the Next PM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenged BJP to make a Dalit leader the next PM, as RSS hints at Modi’s retirement. He criticized BJP’s record on Dalit representation and accused the party of tokenism. The call came after Vijayendra criticized Congress for not announcing Kharge as its PM candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:49 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a bold challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging them to seize the opportunity of Prime Minister Modi's rumored retirement to appoint a Dalit as his successor. He labeled it the BJP's 'golden chance' to endorse inclusivity in leadership.

Siddaramaiah's comments were a counterswing to Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra, who had demanded the Congress name Mallikarjun Kharge as its Prime Ministerial candidate to demonstrate its commitment to marginalized communities. The Chief Minister highlighted Kharge's ascent as a result of integrity and public service, dismissing any notion of playing a 'Dalit card'.

Focusing his criticism on BJP's alleged tokenism, Siddaramaiah questioned why prominent Dalit figures and other minority leaders have not been projected into major roles within the BJP. He further dared Vijayendra to propose a Dalit leader for key positions within the party, suggesting names like Govind Karjol, though he expressed skepticism about BJP taking such a decisive step.

