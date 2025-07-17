Turbulent Horizon: Syrian Conflict Amidst Interventions and Accusations

The unfolding conflict in Syria has taken a dramatic turn as U.S. intervention prompted the retreat of government forces from Sweida, a predominantly Druze city. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has accused Israel of trying to divide Syria, asserting that the Druze minority's safety remains paramount amidst escalating concerns.

Local accounts report the impact of recent violence, with over 60 bodies found in the streets, underscoring the grim toll of ongoing clashes stretching across southern Syria. The Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented significant casualties, including cases of field executions, painting a dire picture of the crisis.

Amidst these challenges, the UN Security Council is preparing to address the Syrian conflict, while Israeli airstrikes continue. The situation remains fraught with complexities as parties, including the United States and Turkey, mediate efforts towards a ceasefire to prevent further deterioration of regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)