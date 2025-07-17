Ukraine's Financial Revamp and Defense Prioritization
Newly appointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced plans to conduct a comprehensive public finance audit for substantial savings and to expedite privatisations. Her key priorities include securing consistent army supplies and enhancing domestic weapons production.
Ukraine's newly appointed Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko, announced a sweeping audit of the country's public finances, aiming to achieve significant savings during a press conference on Thursday. This announcement marks the start of her tenure with a focus on economic transparency and efficiency.
The audit is part of a broader economic strategy that includes accelerating large-scale privatisations. Svyrydenko emphasized the importance of these measures in addressing the nation's fiscal challenges and enhancing economic stability.
Svyrydenko also highlighted her commitment to ensuring the consistent supply of resources to the army and boosting domestic weapons production. She outlined these as her core objectives, reflecting the government's focus on national security and self-reliance in defense manufacturing.
