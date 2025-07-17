Left Menu

Bundesbank Chief Defends Central Bank Independence Amid Trump's Criticism

The Bundesbank President, Joachim Nagel, emphasizes the importance of central bank independence, following criticisms from U.S. President Trump towards Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump's possible decision to remove Powell unsettled financial markets, affecting stocks, the dollar, and Treasury yields.

The Bundesbank's President, Joachim Nagel, issued a stark warning on Thursday about the dangers of meddling with central bank independence. This follows a series of criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

At an event, Nagel reiterated, "Independence of central banks is the DNA of central banks," underscoring the critical role they play in the economy. He expressed concerns that interference with this independence could be perilous.

These comments come in the wake of a Bloomberg report suggesting that Trump might soon dismiss Powell, leading to turbulence in the markets. The report caused a noticeable decline in stock prices, devaluation of the dollar, and a surge in Treasury yields.

