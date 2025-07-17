Left Menu

Congress Alleges Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar a 'Vote Theft'

The Congress party alleges that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar aims to disenfranchise voters, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the Election Commission of acting as the BJP's 'Election Chori branch.' Multiple leaders demand transparency, claiming the process is a calculated attempt to manipulate election outcomes.

The Congress party has leveled serious accusations against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, claiming it is a deliberate tactic to disenfranchise voters. Rahul Gandhi has gone so far as to label the Election Commission as the BJP's 'Election Chori branch.'

The allegations surfaced as Gandhi shared a post by Ajit Anjum, who runs a YouTube channel series on the SIR process in Bihar. Anjum has been accused of inciting communal tensions, which he denies, highlighting a screenshot of an FIR lodged against him.

Despite the concerns raised, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar commended the eligible voters in Bihar for participating in the revision process, as the Supreme Court hears pleas questioning the intent behind the exercise ahead of the upcoming state elections.

