Akash Prime Missile Soars in Ladakh

In a notable achievement for India, the Akash Prime missile was successfully test-fired in Ladakh, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Thursday.

The advanced weapon system, designed for high-altitude performance, operates effectively at 4,500 meters.

On July 16, the Indian Army reached this milestone with Akash Prime, an upgraded variant of the Akash weapon system, by successfully targeting and destroying two high-speed aerial unmanned targets in the challenging terrains of Ladakh.