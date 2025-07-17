Left Menu

Akash Prime Missile Soars in Ladakh

India successfully test-fired the Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, marking a significant achievement. The missile, customized for high-altitude operations, destroyed two high-speed unmanned targets. This test represents a milestone for the Indian Army's upgraded Akash weapon system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:12 IST
Akash Prime Missile Soars in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable achievement for India, the Akash Prime missile was successfully test-fired in Ladakh, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Thursday.

The advanced weapon system, designed for high-altitude performance, operates effectively at 4,500 meters.

On July 16, the Indian Army reached this milestone with Akash Prime, an upgraded variant of the Akash weapon system, by successfully targeting and destroying two high-speed aerial unmanned targets in the challenging terrains of Ladakh.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025