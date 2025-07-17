Senate Endorses Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts Amid Controversy
The U.S. Senate approved President Trump's proposal to cut $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds. Critics argue it undermines bipartisan agreements, while supporters claim it is a step towards fiscal prudence. The rescissions face opposition but are set to move forward without Democratic support.
In a move emblematic of the current political climate, the U.S. Senate early Thursday morning passed President Donald Trump's controversial plan to slash $9 billion in funding, targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting. The decision, which passed narrowly with a vote of 51 to 48, further cements Trump's influence over a compliant Republican-controlled Congress.
The bulk of these cuts are aimed at programs aiding foreign countries battling disease and disaster. Despite pushback over eliminating $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Trump and his allies persist, citing alleged bias and unnecessary expenditure. This move breaks decades of tradition wherein rescission packages were seldom passed, showing the administration's resolve in redirecting government spending.
While some Republicans voiced concern over decimating global health initiatives, Director Russell Vought of the Office of Management and Budget announced an exemption for PEPFAR, reducing cuts to $9 billion. Despite internal divisions, the rescissions successfully passed in the House, emphasizing the stark contrast in fiscal priorities and the growing tension leading up to further budget negotiations.
