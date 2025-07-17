Left Menu

Senate Endorses Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate approved President Trump's proposal to cut $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds. Critics argue it undermines bipartisan agreements, while supporters claim it is a step towards fiscal prudence. The rescissions face opposition but are set to move forward without Democratic support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:29 IST
Senate Endorses Trump's Foreign Aid Cuts Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move emblematic of the current political climate, the U.S. Senate early Thursday morning passed President Donald Trump's controversial plan to slash $9 billion in funding, targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting. The decision, which passed narrowly with a vote of 51 to 48, further cements Trump's influence over a compliant Republican-controlled Congress.

The bulk of these cuts are aimed at programs aiding foreign countries battling disease and disaster. Despite pushback over eliminating $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Trump and his allies persist, citing alleged bias and unnecessary expenditure. This move breaks decades of tradition wherein rescission packages were seldom passed, showing the administration's resolve in redirecting government spending.

While some Republicans voiced concern over decimating global health initiatives, Director Russell Vought of the Office of Management and Budget announced an exemption for PEPFAR, reducing cuts to $9 billion. Despite internal divisions, the rescissions successfully passed in the House, emphasizing the stark contrast in fiscal priorities and the growing tension leading up to further budget negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025