Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Kamaraj's Legacy

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva sparked a debate by alleging former Chief Minister K Kamaraj couldn't sleep without an air conditioner. This led to reactions from various political leaders, emphasizing Kamaraj's simplicity and integrity while urging for dignified discussions. Later, Siva clarified his comments, acknowledging Kamaraj's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:54 IST
Controversy Brews Over Kamaraj's Legacy
Kamaraj
  • Country:
  • India

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva stirred controversy by alleging that former Chief Minister K Kamaraj could not sleep without an air conditioner. This remark has led to widespread criticism, with Congress leaders defending Kamaraj's reputation as a symbol of simplicity and integrity.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed for unity, urging the parties not to dwell on this controversy but rather focus on fulfilling Kamaraj's vision of social justice. He emphasized avoiding public discussions that might tarnish the image of revered leaders.

In response to backlash, Siva clarified his intentions, underscoring his respect for Kamaraj and acknowledging his role in pioneering educational reforms. Various political figures chimed in, defending Kamaraj's legacy and questioning the intent behind the statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025