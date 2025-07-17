Controversy Brews Over Kamaraj's Legacy

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva stirred controversy by alleging that former Chief Minister K Kamaraj could not sleep without an air conditioner. This remark has led to widespread criticism, with Congress leaders defending Kamaraj's reputation as a symbol of simplicity and integrity.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed for unity, urging the parties not to dwell on this controversy but rather focus on fulfilling Kamaraj's vision of social justice. He emphasized avoiding public discussions that might tarnish the image of revered leaders.

In response to backlash, Siva clarified his intentions, underscoring his respect for Kamaraj and acknowledging his role in pioneering educational reforms. Various political figures chimed in, defending Kamaraj's legacy and questioning the intent behind the statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)