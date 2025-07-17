Diplomatic Tensions Surge: U.S. Urges Israel to Address Church Strike
U.S. President Donald Trump contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding an Israeli military strike on Gaza's only Catholic Church, which resulted in three fatalities and multiple injuries. The White House released the information on Thursday, highlighting the growing diplomatic tensions.
As the situation unfolds, the U.S. administration expressed concern about the repercussions of such actions on regional stability and humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Officials are urging transparent investigations and accountability to prevent further escalation.
This incident underlines the complexities in the ongoing conflict, raising questions about military engagement near religious sites and the broader implications for Israeli-Palestinian relations. Both domestic and international leaders are closely monitoring the situation following Trump's intervention.
