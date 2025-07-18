G20 Faces Trade Uncertainty Amid Tariffs: Canadian Leaders Call for Clear Action
At the G20 meeting in Durban, Canada's finance minister emphasized the need to combat the prevailing uncertainty caused by trade restrictions and tariffs. With discussions overshadowed by U.S. policies, the G20 aims to affirm commitments to economic stability by enhancing infrastructure investment and promoting African development.
In a climate of escalating trade tensions and growing restrictions, Canada's Finance Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, emphasized the pressing need for major economies to address and mitigate uncertainty at the recent G20 meeting near Durban.
The absence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the specter of Donald Trump's tariffs loomed over discussions among G20 finance ministers and central bankers. Champagne expressed cautious optimism about achieving a final communique, stressing the importance of the G20 sending a clear message on global economic stability.
Champagne highlighted future-focused initiatives, including infrastructure investment and African economic development, as means to restore business confidence. He underlined the importance of stability, predictability, and the rule of law in attracting investments and fostering growth across the globe.
ALSO READ
Young Stars Shine as U.S. Dominates Canada with 3-0 Victory
Surge of Domestic Investments Mitigates Global Caution in Indian Real Estate
Maharashtra Greenlights ₹1.35 Lakh Crore Investment, Promises 1 Lakh Jobs
Canada's Digital Tax U-Turn: A Thorny Path to Trade Accord
Air Canada Unveils Exclusive Discounts for Indian Travelers