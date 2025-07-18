G20 Faces Trade Uncertainty Amid Tariffs: Canadian Leaders Call for Clear Action

In a climate of escalating trade tensions and growing restrictions, Canada's Finance Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, emphasized the pressing need for major economies to address and mitigate uncertainty at the recent G20 meeting near Durban.

The absence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the specter of Donald Trump's tariffs loomed over discussions among G20 finance ministers and central bankers. Champagne expressed cautious optimism about achieving a final communique, stressing the importance of the G20 sending a clear message on global economic stability.

Champagne highlighted future-focused initiatives, including infrastructure investment and African economic development, as means to restore business confidence. He underlined the importance of stability, predictability, and the rule of law in attracting investments and fostering growth across the globe.