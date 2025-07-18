Left Menu

U.S. Aims for Financial Focus in G20 Presidency Shift

The U.S. plans to realign the G20's focus back to its financial roots during its presidency next year. By concentrating on the leaders' summit and financial track, the aim is to streamline processes. The shift aligns with the Trump administration's skepticism about multilateral frameworks like the G20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:18 IST
The United States is set to redirect the G20's agenda towards its core financial roots as it takes over the rotating presidency from South Africa next year. This strategic move aligns with the Trump administration's longstanding skepticism of multilateral institutions such as the G20, which the U.S. co-founded in 1999.

Insiders reveal that Washington will concentrate on two main tracks—the leaders' summit and the financial track—whilst cutting back on other working groups, including those in energy, health, and commerce. This approach reflects a 'back to basics' strategy supported by several G20 members.

The move comes amid Trump's reshaping of the global economic landscape with a trade war affecting many G20 countries. While some view the streamlining as a chance to fortify the G20's financial foundations, critics warn it might create vacuums that other nations could exploit to assert their leadership.

