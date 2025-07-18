Judge Dismisses FBI Agents' Lawsuit in Jan 6 Investigation

A U.S. judge has dismissed lawsuits filed by FBI agents aiming to prevent the Trump administration from revealing those involved in the January 6 Capitol attack investigation. The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, concluded that the agents' concerns regarding the risk of exposure were unfounded.

The Justice Department is conducting an internal review of misconduct in the probe, despite having no immediate plans to publicly name agents involved. This issue highlights the internal conflicts within the Justice Department as it grapples with the legacy of Trump's administration and its impact on federal investigations.

Attorneys defending the FBI agents argued that revealing their identities could endanger them and potentially breach federal privacy laws. However, Justice Department lawyers countered that there was insufficient evidence to support claims of imminent disclosure, as tensions linger over past investigative procedures.

