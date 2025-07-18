Turmoil in Finance and Governance: Labour Unrest and Legal Challenges
The Financial Times covers major stories including Labour's suspension of Diane Abbott amid internal chaos, a former HSBC executive's fraud acquittal, a potential new Channel 4 chair in Simon Dingemans, EU-US tariff negotiations, and Spain facing legal action over a blocked bank merger.
Amidst growing unrest within Labour, Diane Abbott faced suspension from the party for the second time, highlighting Prime Minister Keir Starmer's struggle to maintain order. This marks her as the fifth MP to be ousted this week.
In a significant legal development, former HSBC chief Mark Johnson had his wire fraud conviction overturned by a US appeals court, reversing a notable victory for US law enforcement in financial crime prosecution.
The EU's negotiation strategy with the US has shifted to a reciprocal reduction in car tariffs, abandoning the previously proposed complex mechanism by German manufacturers, while Spain confronts a legal challenge over a bank merger from Brussels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
