Rahul Gandhi Defends Robert Vadra Amidst Government 'Witch-Hunt'
Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of targeting his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against him in a money laundering case concerning alleged land deal irregularities. Gandhi emphasized his family's resilience in facing political harassment and his confidence that truth will eventually prevail.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of orchestrating a 'witch-hunt' against Robert Vadra, following a chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate related to alleged land deal irregularities in Haryana.
Gandhi expressed support for his sister Priyanka and her family, underscoring their resilience amid political challenges and asserting that truth will triumph.
The Enforcement Directorate's file highlights 43 immovable properties linked to Vadra, valued at Rs. 37.64 crore. Vadra's office labeled the legal proceedings as a politically motivated attack.
