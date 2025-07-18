Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Defends Robert Vadra Amidst Government 'Witch-Hunt'

Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of targeting his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against him in a money laundering case concerning alleged land deal irregularities. Gandhi emphasized his family's resilience in facing political harassment and his confidence that truth will eventually prevail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi Defends Robert Vadra Amidst Government 'Witch-Hunt'
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of orchestrating a 'witch-hunt' against Robert Vadra, following a chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate related to alleged land deal irregularities in Haryana.

Gandhi expressed support for his sister Priyanka and her family, underscoring their resilience amid political challenges and asserting that truth will triumph.

The Enforcement Directorate's file highlights 43 immovable properties linked to Vadra, valued at Rs. 37.64 crore. Vadra's office labeled the legal proceedings as a politically motivated attack.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025