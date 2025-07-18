Bhojpuri Star and Ex-IPS Officer Join Jan Suraaj Party
Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey and former IPS officer Jaiprakash Singh have joined the Jan Suraaj Party. The announcement was made in the presence of founder Prashant Kishor, strategically ahead of PM Modi's Bihar visit. Both emphasized their commitment to the party's goal of local employment.
In a significant political move, Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey and former IPS officer Jaiprakash Singh have officially become members of the Jan Suraaj Party. Their induction was announced in the presence of the party's founder, Prashant Kishor, who remarked on the strategic timing of the event, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar.
During the ceremony, Jaiprakash Singh, who previously served as an Additional Director General of Police in the Himachal Pradesh cadre, explained his early retirement decision. Singh, who hails from Saran district, expressed his dedication to Jan Suraaj's mission of making history in Bihar.
Adding a cultural touch, Ritesh Pandey broke into an impromptu song, resonating with the party's ideology of providing employment on home soil. This musical gesture underscored the aspirational message of hope and opportunity that the Jan Suraaj Party aims to deliver to the people of Bihar.
