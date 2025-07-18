Left Menu

Taiwan Advocates Peace in Face of China's Aggression

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim asserts the nation's commitment to peace amidst China's aggressive military actions. Taiwan disputes China's territorial claims and urges for dialogue. Hsiao emphasizes that peaceful relations have historically contributed to regional growth and prosperity, a path Taiwan intends to continue.

Updated: 18-07-2025 12:29 IST
Taiwan Advocates Peace in Face of China's Aggression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim declared on Friday that Taiwan does not seek conflict with China, nor does it intend to provoke confrontation, despite Beijing's increasingly aggressive military stance.

China regards democratic Taiwan as its territory and has labeled President Lai Ching-te a 'separatist,' claims which Taiwan's government firmly disputes. During a meeting with the Taiwan Foreign Correspondents' Club in Taipei, Hsiao noted China's mounting pressure but reassured that Taiwan remains committed to peace.

She reiterated President Lai's willingness to engage in dialogue with Beijing, highlighting that Taiwan's historical contributions to China's prosperity were only possible through peaceful relations. Hsiao warned that aggressive military actions hinder growth opportunities and stressed the importance of maintaining the status quo in the region. 'Defending the status quo is our choice, not because it is easy, but because it is responsible,' she concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

