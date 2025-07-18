Left Menu

A Temple Replica Grabs PM Modi’s Attention

During a rally in Bihar's East Champaran district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noticed a man with a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple. Acknowledging the gesture, Modi directed his security to collect the model and promised the man a letter, expressing delight at the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:24 IST
A Temple Replica Grabs PM Modi’s Attention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a rally in the East Champaran district of Bihar, a man holding a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister quickly instructed the Special Protection Group responsible for his security to collect the replica, assuring the man who brought it that his efforts would be acknowledged with a letter.

Modi expressed his delight at receiving the gift, especially since it occurred in the region known as the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025