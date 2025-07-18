A Temple Replica Grabs PM Modi’s Attention

During a rally in the East Champaran district of Bihar, a man holding a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister quickly instructed the Special Protection Group responsible for his security to collect the replica, assuring the man who brought it that his efforts would be acknowledged with a letter.

Modi expressed his delight at receiving the gift, especially since it occurred in the region known as the birthplace of Goddess Sita.