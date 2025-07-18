PM Modi Promises New 'Viksit Bihar' with NDA Return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday, accusing the party of neglecting employment opportunities for youth and misappropriating land from the poor under the guise of providing jobs.

Speaking at a public rally in Motihari, Modi also accused the Congress-RJD coalition of politicking under the pretense of aiding the disadvantaged, holding them responsible for Bihar's previous stagnation. Rallying support for the NDA ahead of assembly elections, he announced, 'We will build a new Bihar, once again an NDA government.'

Promising substantial job creation and emphasizing 'Viksit Bihar' as pivotal for eastern India's growth, Modi announced the investment of Rs 1 lakh crore by the Centre to foster employment nationwide. Additionally, he highlighted government efforts such as funding self-help groups and connecting Bihar's development to the historical significance of Champaran's role in Mahatma Gandhi's movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)