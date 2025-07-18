Left Menu

Political Vendetta or Justice Served? The Robert Vadra Allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of targeting his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, following a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Gandhi and other Congress leaders claim this is part of a politically motivated witch-hunt against their family, asserting that the truth will prevail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:28 IST
Political Vendetta or Justice Served? The Robert Vadra Allegations
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken out against what he describes as a 'witch-hunt' by the government against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra. This follows a fresh chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money laundering case involving a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

Gandhi, alongside senior Congress figures like Ashok Gehlot and K C Venugopal, assert that this legal action is politically motivated and an attempt to slander their family. They maintain that despite years of investigation, no concrete evidence has been found against Vadra. 'The truth will eventually prevail,' Gandhi stated emphatically.

The legal issues surrounding Vadra include the attachment of 43 properties across several states, but his office insists these actions are extensions of a political agenda to defame him. With political tensions high, Congress leaders continue to rally around Vadra, reinforcing their narrative of resilience against perceived persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025