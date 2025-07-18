Political Vendetta or Justice Served? The Robert Vadra Allegations

In a significant development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken out against what he describes as a 'witch-hunt' by the government against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra. This follows a fresh chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money laundering case involving a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

Gandhi, alongside senior Congress figures like Ashok Gehlot and K C Venugopal, assert that this legal action is politically motivated and an attempt to slander their family. They maintain that despite years of investigation, no concrete evidence has been found against Vadra. 'The truth will eventually prevail,' Gandhi stated emphatically.

The legal issues surrounding Vadra include the attachment of 43 properties across several states, but his office insists these actions are extensions of a political agenda to defame him. With political tensions high, Congress leaders continue to rally around Vadra, reinforcing their narrative of resilience against perceived persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)