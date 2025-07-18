German Finance Minister Calls for Swift Resolution in Trade Conflict

During the G7 meeting on Friday, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil stressed the urgency of resolving the ongoing trade conflict swiftly. He later reiterated to reporters that while time is of the essence, the resolution should not come at any price.

Klingbeil emphasized in Durban, South Africa, at the G20 finance chiefs meetings that a deal should be reached without sacrificing fairness. He underscored that both parties must strive for an equitable agreement, steering clear of an unjust victory for either side.

Highlighting Germany's stance, Klingbeil called for a solution that upholds integrity and balance, reflecting a commitment to fair trade practices on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)