DMK Sets Stage for Showdown with Union Government in Monsoon Session

DMK MPs are poised to confront the Union government on Tamil Nadu's financial, linguistic, and educational issues in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The party will address a range of concerns, including cultural infiltration and financial injustices, under the leadership of DMK president M K Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:35 IST
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is gearing up for a combative approach against the Union government in the imminent monsoon session of Parliament. The DMK MPs are set to raise crucial issues related to Tamil Nadu's financial, linguistic, and educational rights, along with broader federal concerns.

At a recent meeting at the party's state headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, DMK legislators resolved to voice steadfast opposition to the Union government's policies, which they accuse of deceiving Tamil Nadu for over a decade. The party is particularly focused on cultural infiltration and financial injustice.

Under the directive of DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, the MPs will demand measures ranging from river restoration to equitable tax revenue distribution. Additionally, they will address issues like Keezhadi archaeological report delays and the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lanka.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

