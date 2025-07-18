Trump's Crypto Ventures: A Second Term Gold Rush
In President Donald Trump's second term, the Trump family's business empire has flourished, primarily through cryptocurrency ventures. Operating amidst allegations of conflicts of interest, the Trump Organisation capitalizes on this growing industry, amassing significant wealth and sidestepping traditional regulations, while avoiding immediate legal repercussions.
- Country:
- United States
During President Donald Trump's second term, his family's businesses have witnessed unprecedented financial growth, primarily fueled by ventures in the cryptocurrency sector. Unlike any previous administration, Trump has leveraged his political office for personal gain, intensifying concerns over conflicts of interest.
The Trump Organisation, run by the president's children, has seen various investments, including foreign-backed cryptocurrency projects, result in substantial profits. These dealings have raised eyebrows as Trump's administration touts deregulation of the crypto industry, an area in which the Trumps have significant stakes.
Despite criticisms and allegations of self-interest, the Trump family continues to reap financial rewards from their crypto investments, highlighting a broader shift in how political entitlements may intermingle with private enterprise in the modern era.
