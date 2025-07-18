Left Menu

Cardinal's Humanitarian Mission: Aid and Resilience in Gaza

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa entered Gaza to provide humanitarian aid after a strike on Gaza's Holy Family Church. Despite Israel labeling the strike a mistake, Pizzaballa doubts this claim. The cardinal, along with Theophilos III, delivered vital supplies to both Christians and families across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:32 IST
In a significant humanitarian mission, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic figure in Jerusalem, entered Gaza to assist victims following a strike on the Holy Family Church. The attack left three dead and several injured, escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

Despite Israeli claims of a mistake, Pizzaballa expressed skepticism about their intent, stating, "We are not a target." His resolve to maintain a Catholic presence in Gaza underscores the importance of diplomacy and aid in conflict zones. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains under scrutiny as investigations continue.

The Vatican has reiterated its call for ceasefire, emphasizing protection for civilians and religious sites. Pizzaballa, joined by Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, delivered essential medical and food supplies, showcasing solidarity with the broader Palestinian community amidst ongoing turmoil.

